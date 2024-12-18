Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Danny!

This goofy 1 year old boy traveled all the way from Mississippi to let us help him find his loving home! He loves to play with other dogs and he loves all kinds of toys. He loves to cuddle and be around his people. Danny is full of energy and he loves to do zoomies around our play yards! Danny tends to be jumpy / mouthy when he gets excited, so dog savy kids 10 and over and treats will come in very handy when teaching him how to redirect. Danny is ready to relax on a couch and go on walks with his new people!



