Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Dennis!

Dennis is a 12 year old male domestic shorthair cat looking for his new home. He came to ARL through unfortunate circumstances, his owner recently passed away and now he is looking for the perfect retirement home. Dennis is a bit shy, he is still getting used to his new surroundings, but is a super friendly boy who warms up quickly. A quiet, adult-only home would be best for him, and also going to a home where his new family will have the patience to allow him the time and space he needs to settle in at his own pace. At his age, Dennis is easy to please – he wants food, love, and a nice sunny spot to curl up in.





