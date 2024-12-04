Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Draco!

Draco is a 1 year old male mixed-breed dog looking for his new home. He’s a sensitive soul, timid but affectionate. He is really a mild mannered boy who is mostly potty trained, just looking for a low traffic home where he can relax and play. He thrives in a rural environment, he tried living in the city but the noises were too much for him. He is playful, snuggly, and loves to play with other dogs! If you are interested in coming to meet him, please call or stop by our Brewster location.





