Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Jemma!

Jemma spent time in foster being a very good mom to her kittens. Now that her kittens are adopted, it’s Jemma’s turn! Jemma is only about 15 months old, so she’s not much past kittenhood herself. Jemma is a small kitty who can be a nervous in new situations (who isn’t?) but once she’s settled into her new space, she’s friendly and affectionate. However, we think a quiet, adult-only household will be best for Jemma. We also think she’d do best with an experienced owner who will let her settle in at her own pace into her new home.

Come meet this black and white beauty in Brewster!



