Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Leo!

This is one wiggly southern boy!! Leo is a super happy two year old boy who loves to play (especially his tennis balls) and go on his walks! He needs some work, he was a stray in the south and has not had anyone spend a lot of time training him, however he wants to please and is a very quick learner. He also does great with other dogs! It will be important for his adopter to follow up with a force-free trainer. If you are interested in Leo please stop by or call our Brewster location.





