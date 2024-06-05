This is one wiggly southern boy!! Leo is a super happy two year old boy who loves to play (especially his tennis balls) and go on his walks! He needs some work, he was a stray in the south and has not had anyone spend a lot of time training him, however he wants to please and is a very quick learner. He also does great with other dogs! It will be important for his adopter to follow up with a force-free trainer. If you are interested in Leo please stop by or call our Brewster location.
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Leo!
June 5, 2024
