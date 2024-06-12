Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Lilly!

Introducing Miss Lilly, a 1 year old Plott Hound mix who has traveled a long way to find a new home. She’s a shy and nervous girl so it’s clear that Lilly will need someone who can offer her the patience and understanding she deserves, someone willing to take the time to let her blossom at her own pace. Since Lilly has been here she has came a very long way, we work with her every day to try and break her out of her shell and find new ways to motivate her. She longs for a quiet home where she can find solace in gentle moments and the reassuring presence of a caring friend. If you’re interested in Lilly please call or stop by the Brewster shelter!





