Monica is a 6 month old Labrador Retriever mix. This southern girl made a very long trip to be here on the Cape just in time for summer! She loves to play outside with her toys or with furry friends! She can be a bit shy at first when meeting new people, but once you get past that shy exterior, she has the biggest heart! She loves to cuddle, and she sticks by your side wherever you go! Sometimes it seems like she just wants to crawl into your skin and become one! If you’re interested in our sweet Monica please call or stop by the Brewster shelter!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Monica!
June 19, 2024
