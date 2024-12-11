Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Penny!

Penny is a 2 year old Border Collie mix who was surrendered to us to hopefully find someone better suited to her needs! This silly lady loves to play with other dogs, in fact, she would even love a canine brother or sister! However, she would prefer to be in a home with dog savvy kids and no small animals. Penny loves to play fetch and play with various toys, and she has never had a treat she didn’t like! Penny is going to need a refresher on potty training. She’s a very smart girl and she is looking for her perfect active family! If you’re interested in Penny please call or stop by the Brewster shelter!





