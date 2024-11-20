Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Phoebe!

Phoebe, a 2 year old female domestic shorthair cat, was transferred to us from another rescue organization so we do not have a lot of information about her background. In our shelter, she is quite fearful and is hoping to find a quiet home and patient adopters to help her come out of her shell. Living with another social cat would be beneficial for her as well. If you are interested in meeting her, please call or stop by our Brewster location!

Phoebe is currently up to date on vaccinations and flea and tick preventative, has been spayed, microchipped, and examined by our vet team.





Waggin’ Wednesday is Sponsored By: