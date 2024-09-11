Meet Thorn, an 11-month-old bundle of joy with a heart full of goofiness! This big, playful boy is always up for a game of fetch and adores chasing tennis balls and playing with a variety of toys. Thorn gets along well with other dogs and is ready to bring endless fun to his new home. Given his size and exuberant nature, Thorn would thrive best in a household with kids aged 10 and up who can appreciate his enthusiastic, larger-than-life personality. He doesn’t always realize just how big he is, so guidance from understanding and active kids will help him adjust. Adopters should use positive training and reinforcement to help Thorn learn and grow, ensuring he becomes the best version of himself. If you’re looking for a lovable, fun-loving companion to keep you entertained and engaged, Thorn is ready to bring joy into your life! If you’re interested in Thorn please call or stop by the Brewster Shelter!
Waggin’ Wednesday: Meet Thorn!
