Will You Help Bodhi Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Bodhi, the charming 9-year-old pit bull with a heart of gold and a unique sense of style (thanks to his skin issues he is a trendsetter, really). Bodhi is seeking someone who understands the importance of personal space (because sometimes a dog just needs a little me time, you know?) and can give him the time he needs to adjust.

Bodhi could potentially live with older kids who can give him the respect he deserves (and maybe a treat or two). Bodhi could potentially live with a well-matched dog or a dog-savvy cat.

Interested in adopting a dog? Come by Tuesday-Sunday from 1-5pm during our open hours!



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!