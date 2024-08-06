Will You Help Elvis Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Elvis, our charming 9-year-old Sheltie, is a true gentleman with a heart full of love. This laid-back guy is all about the slow strolls and cozy naps, making him the perfect companion for a relaxed household. Though he’s a bit of a couch potato, he’s also incredibly sweet and gentle. Elvis does have some health issues that come with his age, but he’s still got a lot of love to give. He can live with mellow cats but would prefer to not live with dogs please. If you’re looking for a loyal friend who appreciates the finer things in life (like a soft bed and gentle pets), Elvis is your guy.

Stop by the shelter to speak with our staff about this sweet ball of fluff.



