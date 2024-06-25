Will You Help Khaleesi Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Khaleesi is a beautiful senior lady who is looking for a loving and patient home to spend her golden years in. At first, she may come across as shy with new people, but give her some time to warm up and you will see her true affectionate and loving personality shine through. This pup prefers her personal space and can be a bit uncomfortable with close handling. However, once she feels comfortable with you, Khaleesi will shower you with all the love and snuggles you could ask for. Khaleesi would thrive in a calm and quiet home environment where she can relax and enjoy the simple things in life. She could do well living with another mellow dog companion and respectable kids who can read her body language.

If you are looking for a gentle and sweet senior pup to join your family, consider giving Khaleesi the loving home she deserves! The Cape adoption center’s open hours are Tuesdays – Sundays from 1pm-4pm.



The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!