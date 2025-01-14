Will You Help Khanie Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Khanie is a beautiful and unique blend of Husky and Jindo who is searching for her new home! While she may be a bit shy when meeting new people, once Khanie gets to know you, her playful and silly personality shines through. She loves to engage in fun and energetic play sessions once she feels comfortable and secure in her environment.

This sensitive girl seems to thrive in the company of other dogs, enjoying their companionship and the opportunity to socialize and play. Khanie’s playful nature truly blossoms when she has a furry friend by her side, and would likely benefit living with a confident helper dog pending a slow introduction.

For families interested in adopting Khanie, it is important to note that kids in the household should be old enough to understand and respect her boundaries. Khanie appreciates those who can read her body language and give her space when needed, especially when she has her favorite toys or snacks.

If you think this dog could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment or application needed.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



