Will You Help Poppy Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Sweet pup alert! Say hello to Poppy, a tiny lady packed with a ton of personality! While Poppy is the sweetest lady with her friends, she is a slow burn and will need a patient adopter who can give her all the time and space she needs to warm up and show them her best self. Once Poppy opens up to you, she will show you how great she is at walking, getting the zoomies, and snuggling. Poppy would do great in a low-traffic, quiet home where she can be the only dog so she may take up all of your attention! She could possibly go home to a dog-savvy cat with a slow introduction.

If you’re interested in adopting an animal, stop by 1-5pm during our adoption hours.



