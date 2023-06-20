Will You Help Quint Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Quint is a fin-tastic feline who is ready to make waves in your heart! This Jaws-inspired kitty is a true social butterfly, with a circle of best friends that includes humans, fellow felines, and even his trusty dusty old yellow toy mouse.

Watch out… because when Quint wants affection, he’s got a nibble that’s more love than shark! His love bites serve as a reminder that his companionship comes with the cost of providing attention at his beck and call.

Quint may not be hunting sharks like Jaws, but he is bravely living with heartworm disease! Quint’s new family should expect to keep a close relationship with their vet to treat any symptoms as they arise. Quint’s closest shipmates here at the adoption center can get you up to speed on his current protocol!

If you think Quint would be a good fit for you, fill out an adoption inquiry or stop by our open hours!



