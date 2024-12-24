Will You Help Reina Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Who is this regal looking pup? This is Reina, and she`s looking to find her new home! Reina may be 3 years old, but still has a lot to learn about being an upstanding canine citizen! Reina would love some help working on her manners, she loves positive reinforcement training and could do really well with a family that is just as excited to train as she is. Reina would do best in a quiet, calm environment to help her come out of her shell, as she tends to get stressed and overwhelmed in new situations. Reina is young and athletic, and has known to LOVE playing with her tennis balls and getting zoomies. Reina would love a patient adopter that can take things at her pace, and she will reward them with lots of snuggles!

If you think this dog could be a good match for your home and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm no appointment needed to speak to a staff person regarding available dogs.

For more information on our adoption process, please visit https://www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/how-to-adopt/. We will be closed on December 24th and 25th.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!