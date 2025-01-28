Will You Help River Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet River, a 6-year-old lab mix ready for her next adventure! River’s perfect day involves long, leisurely walks (she’s a pro on the leash—she could probably teach a class on it!), followed by an epic game of fetch. While she walks great on leash, she does sometimes get a little over excited when she sees other dogs and can be a bit loud about it, so she would do best in an environment with lower dog traffic to help her be the best she can be. That being said, she does enjoy dog friends and could potentially go home with a well matched doggo!

River is a sweetheart with her adult friends, but is pretty uncomfortable with the young ones, so an adult-only home would be her dream come true!

If you’re looking for a fun, (housebroken!), fetch-loving lab then River may be the fit for your home!

If you think this dog could be a good match for you and would like to learn more, stop by our Cape Cod Adoption Center to speak with our staff about her. We have open adoption hours Tuesday-Sunday from 1pm-4pm – no appointment or application needed.

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!