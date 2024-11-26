Will You Help Saint Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Meet Saint! This sweet and sensitive lady came from a situation with many other dogs living in one home, so she`ll need a patient adopter who can help her settle in and learn how to be successful in a home at her own pace. New people and environments can be a bit scary for Saint, so she would do best in a low-traffic home and quiet neighborhood that she can explore as she grows comfortable. Saint could live with a well-matched dog that can show her the ropes, potentially cats, and older children who have great shy dog skills!

Please note, in an effort to keep the stress levels reduced for the dogs in our care, our dog kennel areas will not be open to walk through. Interested adopters will work with a matchmaker on staff to determine which dog(s) they are interested in and if we can identify a match, potential adopters will be able to meet those dogs outside of the kennel. Cat and small animal areas will remain open to walk through.



Looking for a Pet?

The MSPCA Cape Cod has dogs and cats that need good homes! Please visit their location in Centerville! Each week, CapeCod.com, in conjunction with 99.9 the Q, picks an animal and tries to help find a home for that animal. See below for all the animals that we’ve helped and that are available still!