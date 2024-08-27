Will You Help Tenshi Find a Home on Cape Cod?

Introducing Tenshi! He’s a sweet and sensitive young fella who isn’t afraid to use his voice to express every emotion he’s feeling. Tenshi is silly, snuggly and playful when his people are home – but he feels stressed when alone, and he’ll need some help to feel better about that. If you’re looking for a companion to share your homebody lifestyle with, stop by the Cape Cod Adoption Center during open hours to learn more about Tenshi!



