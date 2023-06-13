Will You Help Uma Find a Home on Cape Cod?

This beauty, with the soulful eyes and sugar frosted face, is waiting to start her new big adventure. Lovely Uma is 7 years old and spent the majority of her life outside with a large group of dogs. This means that inside living will be a wonderful, new experience, that will most likely take time for her to adjust to. Uma is extremely sweet, has learned to walk on leash like a champ and is enjoying making new human friends at the shelter. Her adopters should plan on giving her plenty of time to settle in at her new home with just household members before expecting her to meet new people. This provides a great opportunity to bond with her while getting to know her personality and what makes her feel most comfortable. She may be able to join a home with a very mellow, older resident dog or possibly a dog savvy cat. Any kids in the family should be old enough to understand and respect that inside living will be a big change for Uma and she will need lots of time to not feel overwhelmed.

*** My adoption fee is waived June 12-18, thanks to generous donors for our Pay It Forward Adoption Fund ***

If you think Uma would be a good fit for you, fill out an adoption inquiry or stop by our open hours!



