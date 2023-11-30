18th Annual Turkey Shoot Raised Over $3,000 for Veterans

YARMOUTH – On Sunday, November 19, 90 golfers helped raise over $3,000 in cash and food during the 18th Annual Turkey Shoot-Out and Food Pantry Drive at Blue Rock Golf Course in South Yarmouth.

Proceeds from the annual fundraiser this year went to the Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center’s Food Pantry.

Each week, the pantry in Hyannis serves hundreds of veterans and their families suffering from food insecurity.

“As grocery prices continue to hammer the budgets of so many Cape Cod residents, this year’s event took on significant importance,” said Blue Rock Golf Course PGA Pro Jim Campbell.

“Helping our veterans, for whom we owe our freedom as Americans, made this year’s Turkey Shoot even more special. We always will be in debt to those who have worn the uniform,” Campbell said.

Many of this year’s golf winners donated the turkeys they won back to the Cape & Islands Veterans Outreach Center, as did the winners in many other categories.