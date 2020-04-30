3 More COVID-19 Deaths Reported on Cape

BOSTON-The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) reported Thursday afternoon that 157 additional COVID-19 deaths, including three within Barnstable County, have been confirmed. In total, 3,562 deaths in Massachusetts have been attributed to the novel coronavirus.

43 people on Cape Cod have now passed away due to COVID-19, in addition to one other on the Islands. No additional deaths in Dukes County or Nantucket County were reported in Thursday’s report from the DPH.

A total of 275,647 COVID-19 tests have been performed within the state, and there have been 62,205 positive cases confirmed. 1,940 new cases were included in Thursday’s report. 1,001 intensive care cases have been confirmed as well.

According to the DPH, 860 coronavirus cases have been confirmed within Barnstable County, along with 17 within Dukes County and 11 within Nantucket County.

To learn more, visit the DPH’s website by clicking here.