AAA Northeast Praises Federal Passage of ‘Move Over’ Law

November 26, 2022

Tree crews working on Quinaquisset Avenue in Mashpee.
Eversource/CWN

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast and other roadside services are praising the recent passage of a “move over” law by the U.S. House of Representatives.

The resolution is in-line with existing initiatives in other states, including Massachusetts which has had a move over law for over a decade. 

The state law requires drivers to slow down and move to a lane away from stopped emergency or maintenance vehicles or face fines.

 AAA Northeast applauded the move, saying it is a big step towards better protecting its crews and other roadside workers.

“Despite being passed in all 50 states, 71 percent of Americans are unaware of Move Over Laws that require drivers to reduce their speed and switch lanes before they pass disabled vehicles, emergency responders, tow trucks and service vehicles stopped at the roadside,” said Mary Maguire, Vice President of Public and Government Affairs at AAA Northeast, in a statement.

“Our goal is to spread awareness and save lives.” 

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported that 18 people were killed in roadside crashes in Massachusetts between 2016 and 2020 due to failure to abide by the law.

