AAA Reports Drop In Gas Prices For Fifth Straight Week

June 12, 2024

HYANNIS – AAA Northeast has announced that gas prices continue to fall for the fifth straight week as crude oil and gas inventories grow to 1.2 and 2.1 million barrels alongside light demand in the wake of Memorial Day.

Market watchers, however, are closely watching what could be a major hurricane season in light of recent NOAA forecasts concerning warm ocean temperatures and La Nina conditions, which could disrupt oil and gas ports along the East Coast down the line.

In the meantime, the statewide average as of Monday, June 10, 2024, is $3.47 per gallon, 3 cents more than current prices in Rhode Island – which match the national average – and 10 cents cheaper than those in Connecticut.

“Drivers will appreciate cheaper gas in June as supply continues to outpace demand, but market watchers should keep their eyes peeled on the Atlantic Ocean in addition to the current price at the pump,” said Mark Schieldrop, Senior Spokesperson at AAA Northeast.

