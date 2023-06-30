You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Affordable Home Lottery Applications End Friday

Affordable Home Lottery Applications End Friday

June 30, 2023

DENNIS – Applications for ownership of a pair of affordable homes are closing Friday, June 30.

Housing Assistance Corporation has advised that two affordable homes, one on Nautical Way in Dennis and another in Harwich on Gomes Way, are being put up for sale for first-time buyers.

Applicants who are eligible can receive a loan to help purchase the property. Household incomes for those applying cannot exceed 80% of the median income of Barnstable County.

This development comes as the region continues to address its housing challenges, marked by affordability and inventory concerns.

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on Friday. For more details, visit HAC’s website by clicking here.

