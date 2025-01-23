ARL Issues Bird Flu Pet Precautions

BREWSTER – Amid reports of bird flu outbreaks in Plymouth, Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) has offering tips to keep pets safe.

They said while rare, bird flu can spread to other animals, with cats being more susceptible.

“ARL reminds the public that this current outbreak of bird flu should not cause panic for pet owners and urge the following tips to keep our animals as safe as possible,” said ARL Media Relations Manager Mike DeFina in a statement.

Their tips are as follows:

Keep Your Eyes Open. If you come across any deceased or sick animal, do not approach or handle and keep your pet at a safe distance so they do not sniff or try to ingest the animal. Should you observe deceased or sick birds in an area, contact the Massachusetts Department of Agriculture Resources Division of Animal Health at 617-626-1795. Cease Raw Diets. The Food and Drug Administration is now requiring cat and dog food companies to update their safety plans to further protect against bird flu. However, a number of cats in the U.S. have become ill and some have died due to consuming uncooked meat or unpasteurized milk. While rare, pets can contract bird flu from eating a raw diet and ARL urges pet owners to stop feeding their animal a raw diet and talk with their regular veterinarian about their pet’s nutrition. What to Look For. Symptoms of bird flu in cats include fever, lethargy, low appetite, reddened or inflamed eyes, eye or nose discharge, respiratory distress, and neurologic signs like tremors, seizures, lack of coordination or blindness. Should your cat exhibit any of these symptoms, contact your veterinarian immediately. If your cat eats a raw diet or goes outside, also be sure to mention possible bird flu exposure to ensure the medical facility takes proper precautions to limit possible infection spreading to people and other animals.

Plymouth vets and other experts are monitoring suspected outbreaks.