Bird Flu Suspected in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – State officials suspect Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) caused the deaths of over 60 Canada geese, swans, and ducks in Plymouth and smaller outbreaks statewide.

The public is urged to avoid handling sick or dead birds, report incidents of five or more dead birds using a form on mass.gov, and keep pets, especially cats, away from wildlife.

Bird flu rarely infects humans unless there is prolonged close contact with infected birds.

Local officials are actively testing and safely disposing of affected birds while collaborating with federal partners to monitor the virus.