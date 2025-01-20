You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Local News / Bird Flu Suspected in Plymouth

Bird Flu Suspected in Plymouth

January 20, 2025

PLYMOUTH – State officials suspect Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) caused the deaths of over 60 Canada geese, swans, and ducks in Plymouth and smaller outbreaks statewide.

The public is urged to avoid handling sick or dead birds, report incidents of five or more dead birds using a form on mass.gov, and keep pets, especially cats, away from wildlife.

Bird flu rarely infects humans unless there is prolonged close contact with infected birds.

Local officials are actively testing and safely disposing of affected birds while collaborating with federal partners to monitor the virus.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 