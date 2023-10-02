Armed Robbery at Subway in Wareham

WAREHM – A Subway restaurant located in East Wareham was robbed on Friday morning.

The alleged suspect was masked and brandished a firearm while instructing the employees to open the cash register.

The suspect then took an undisclosed amount of money out of the cash register and fled the store without using the firearm or injuring any employees.

Wareham officers along with detectives, and a Plymouth County Sheriff K-9 searched the immediate area and were unable to locate the suspect.

Officers did however locate what appeared to be a toy revolver wrapped in electrical tape in a nearby roadside ditch.

The Wareham Police Department is asking for any information that could help identify the assailant, which can be done through their anonymous tip-line on the department’s website.