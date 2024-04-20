Arts Foundation Announces Grants For 41 Arts And Cultural Programs

HYANNIS – The Arts Foundation of Cape Cod recently awarded almost $115,000 in grant funding to 41 local organizations to support a range of artistic projects bringing cultural enrichment to the region’s denizens across multiple artistic mediums.

The approved projects, chosen from a pool of 91 applicants, include funding allotments for music, theatre, film, dancing, and visual arts, including projects examining the connection between the arts and social and climate issues.

Grants range from $500 to $10,000, with the Cape Cod Theatre Company and the Wampanoag Nation Singers and Dancers receiving the two largest grants.

The Theatre grant will support an apprenticeship program in which teens and young adults will work alongside professionals in various aspects of stagecraft for the summer production of “Romeo & Juliet.”

The grant for the Wampanoag Nation Singers and Dancers will support “We Are The Land,” a fall performance celebrating the story of the Wampanoag at Cape Cod Community College’s Tilden Arts Center.

This year marks the second straight year in which the Foundation has raised over $100,000 for local arts programs.

“We are incredibly proud of the strides we have made to bolster the region’s cultural landscape,” said AFCC Executive Director Julia Wake. “Not only have we been able to increase our annual grants, but we’ve made strategic efforts to ensure our giving has a widespread impact and focuses on relevant community issues.”

“We’re grateful to our donors, sponsors, and AFCC patrons for understanding the importance of the arts and giving us the resources we need to elevate the sector throughout the region.”