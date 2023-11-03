Association To Preserve Cape Cod To Begin Construction On New Center

DENNIS – The Association to Preserve Cape Cod recently announced that construction is set to begin on its new Koppel Center.

The new headquarters will support the APCC’s efforts to protect the region’s ecology at the site of its storied barn, which is being renovated and refurbished in honor of its historic mission.

Renovations to the site include a sizable workspace to accommodate scientists and restoration specialists, a conference center, and education and internship spaces to teach and train the region’s future environmental stewards.

“We are excited about the ways this new facility will amplify APCC’s impact across Cape Cod and create meaningful environmental change today and for generations to come,” said Steven and Paula Koppel, whose anchor gift helped make the new center possible. “We are grateful for the opportunity to contribute to the organization’s vital mission.”

The new center is scheduled to open its doors in 2024.