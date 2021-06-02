Baker Facing Rising Criticism of Outbreak at Soldiers’ Home

BOSTON (AP) – Governor Charlie Baker is facing increasing criticism of his handling of the COVID-19 outbreak at the Holyoke Soldiers’ Home that claimed the lives of 76 veteran residents last spring.

The tragedy led to the removal of the superintendent of the state’s 240-bed facility and the signing last month of a $400 million spending bill to finance construction of a new home.

Critics say investigations have raised more questions than answers. Lawmakers are working on a bill they say will address the failings that led to the outbreak at the home.

By Steve LeBlanc, Associated Press