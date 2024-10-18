Ballot Question 6 Gets “No” from League of Women Voters

BARNSTABLE – As ballot question 6 continues to divide Barnstable County Commissioners and the Assembly that proposed it, the League of Women voters has weighed in urging a ‘no’ from voters.

The Assembly says it would give them more power over financial decisions for the county and settle conflicts with the commissioner executive branch, but the League says it should be up to the normal charter review process to resolve interpretation differences, not the ballot.

The following is the full statement from the League of Women Voters of the Cape Cod Area: