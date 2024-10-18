Ballot Question 6 Gets “No” from League of Women Voters

BARNSTABLE – As ballot question 6 continues to divide Barnstable County Commissioners and the Assembly that proposed it, the League of Women voters has weighed in urging a ‘no’ from voters.
The Assembly says it would give them more power over financial decisions for the county and settle conflicts with the commissioner executive branch, but the League says it should be up to the normal charter review process to resolve interpretation differences, not the ballot.
The following is the full statement from the League of Women Voters of the Cape Cod Area:
The League of Women Voters of the Cape Cod Area (LWVCCA) would like
voters in Barnstable County to be aware that:
• Question 6, which addresses county government, is on the ballot.
o The Assembly and the Commissioners disagree on its merits.
o There is a Charter review process that is available to resolve these
differences.
The Charter review process allows for more open and inclusive
involvement of the community in a thoughtful study of the existing
charter and consideration of any needed changes, assisted by legal and
expert consultations.
o It is scheduled to occur in 2025.
o LWVCCA does not support the use of a Ballot Question to resolve this
issue. Let the Charter review process play out.