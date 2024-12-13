You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Accepting Applications For Opioid Abatement Grants

December 13, 2024

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable is requesting applications from nonprofit organizations and other interested parties for grants from the town’s opioid abatement fund.

The town will issue one-year grants of up to $50,000. Grant applications will be accepted on a rolling basis. The first deadline is noon, December 31st.

More information is available on the Town of Barnstable website.

The Town of Bourne also recently announced similar action. Municipalities are receiving the money from legal settlements with companies that manufacture the drugs.

