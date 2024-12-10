Bourne Accepting Grant Applications From Opioid Settlement Fund

BOURNE – The Town of Bourne is accepting applications for grant funding from the Massachusetts Opioid Abatement Settlement.

The town says grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded on a rolling basis to local nonprofits that support town residents who have been impacted by substance use disorder.

All funding dispersed by the Town must fall within the seven strategies outlined by the State: opioid use disorder treatment, supporting people in treatment and recovery, connections to care, harm reduction, addressing the needs of criminal justice-involved persons, supporting pregnant or parenting women and their families, including babies with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome, and prevention/education.

A link to the online application is available by clicking here.