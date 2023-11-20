Barnstable Awarded Age-Friendly Action Plan Certificate

BARNSTABLE – Recently AARP awarded the Town of Barnstable with an AARP Age-Friendly Action Plan Certificate with the presentation happening at the Barnstable Senior Center.

Barnstable Council on Aging Director Kelly Howley accepted the award, along with a Dementia-Friendly Certificate from the Massachusetts Council on Aging.

The Town of Barnstable was verified an Age Friendly community in 2019 and after listening to the community, the town has now submitted an action plan to keep the Age Friendly initiative moving forward.

“Congratulations to Barnstable, the community serves as an example of what an Age-Friendly and Dementia Friendly community looks like, how neighbors helping neighbors make this Cape Cod community even more special all year long” said Mike Festa, AARP Massachusetts State Director.

The action plan surveys the community and identifies the needs to ensure older adults can live with dignity in their own homes and communities.

Among the actions taken, the town of Barnstable worked to address the housing issue by adopting a bylaw that allows for Additional Dwelling Units (ADU’s) and has worked with organizations that help modify and maintain homes that allows people to safely age in community.

The town has also worked to extend the Cape Cod Rail Trail that will help keep seniors and all members of the community active and healthy.

Barnstable is among 114 communities in the Bay State that are certified as age-friendly, as well as the entire Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Approximately 45 million Americans are age 65 or older and by 2030, that number will reach 73 million Americans.