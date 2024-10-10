Barnstable Commissioners Commit to Ballot 6 Opposition

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Commissioners have committed to their opposition to Ballot Question 6, putting them and the legislative Assembly of Delegates at odds.

The Assembly who submitted the question say it would clarify inconsistencies and give them more power over the annual budget and other spending.

However, the commissioners contend that the question would bypass the Charter Review procedure, which would include several public groups to review.

They also said in the statement that the question does not outline exactly what would be changed in the charter for voters and would increase spending power of the Assembly “for pet projects, pay raises, and the hiring of more staff.”

Commissioner Ron Bergstrom added, “If the voters pass this proposal, we are concerned about spending down our reserves and missing out on an upgrade to a AAA bond rating. An upgrade, which is clearly within our grasp, will lower the cost to borrow money for important infrastructure and programs and put the County on solid financial footing.”

The commissioner’s full statement of opposition can be found here.

The Assembly’s full statement of support can be found here.