Barnstable County Commissioners Authorize Grants Battling Regional Homelessness

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable County Commissioners recently authorized a series of grants to tackle homelessness in the region.

The grants include an $85,292 Continuum of Care Coordinated Entry Systems grant to support homelessness initiatives, $74,000 in planning grants for homelessness prevention planning with the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and $112,000 to fund the Homeless Management Information System program, which collects data on housing and services for homeless individuals and families.

The funds come alongside the Commissioners’ stated support for the Cape Cod Commission’s Regional Housing Strategy as many residents struggle with depleted housing inventories in the region and municipalities scramble to approve housing projects and weigh changes to existing housing bylaws.