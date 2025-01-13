Barnstable County Discusses Budget Increases

BARNSTABLE – At a recent meeting of the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners, County Administrator Michael Dutton outlined the budget process for Fiscal Year 2026, including the departmental budget for the Regional Commissioners.

According to Dutton, the proposed budget includes a 3.9% increase from $1.18 million in FY25 to $1.22 million in FY26.

“This year’s budget reflects our commitment to fiscal responsibility by maintaining level services while addressing modest cost increases,” said Dutton, who stated that increases in software maintenance, travel, and association dues would be offset by reductions elsewhere.

The Public Safety budget saw a 16% increase due to a $47,000 investment in PFAS-free protective gear for fire training personnel, a sizable one-time cost that Dutton said the department aims to address through alternative funding sources in coming years.

Personnel shortages were also highlighted, although the department plans to maintain current staffing levels for the time being.