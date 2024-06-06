Barnstable County Officials Urge Senator Warren to Not Approve Joint Base Gun Range Funding Extension

BOURNE – Barnstable County officials have sent a letter to Senator Elizabeth Warren urging her to ensure that the Massachusetts Army National Guard does not get funding extensions for the proposed machine gun range at Joint Base Cape Cod. Senator Warren is on the armed service committee responsible for the funding.

The range would be built on the Upper Cape Water Supply Reserve on Joint Base Cape Cod, with funding potentially included in the Senate’s 2025 National Defense Authorization Act.

Mark Forest said he and the other Commissioners have been pleased with support from lawmakers.

“Hundreds of other residents here on Cape Cod are reaching out to the Senator to urge her to deny that request, to oppose that request,” said Forest.

“And that’s all being debated in the context of a National Defense authorization bill which is working its way through committee and it will eventually come to the senate floor sometime within the next few weeks. So we’re calling on the senator to use their influence on the armed services committee and the Senate to strike this language from being inserted.”

Base officials said they have paired back plans, reducing firing lane lengths and instituting more stringent bullet collection intervals, and that an on-site range would help cut costs.

The full letter is as follows: