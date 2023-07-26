Barnstable Little League Team Makes State Finals

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable Little League 12 year-old All-Star team is one of four teams to make the Massachusetts State Finals that will be decided between July 27 and 30 in Oxford.

Barnstable will be looking to reach the Regional Championship for the first time since 2014, but they still have business to take care of before they get there, says Dan Strand, one of the teams coaches.

“We have a game Thursday night at 7 o’clock. There is a game prior to that at 4 o’clock, the two winners play on Friday, the two losers play on Friday. It is a double elimination style bracket,” Strand said.

Rutland will be the teams first opponent, while Canton plays Andover in the 4 p.m. game, if they can only win one of their matchups they will play in the Semi-Finals Saturday.

The district play has taken around six weeks to reach this point as Barnstable was one of 115 teams who started this journey in June, which Strand says has had the community very impressed.

“A lot of excitement, a lot of nerves. It’s kind of unreal for parents, coaches and players. We know it’s every kid’s dream, we know we have a very talented great group of kids. We knew that this was achievable, but until you’re really here, it’s hard to imagine,” said Strand.

Though these tournaments can be stressful for all those involved, Strand also made it a point to state that these are just 12 year-old kids playing baseball and it is all about fun.

Barnstable Little League has accounts on both Facebook and Instagram that will be giving updates during the State Finals for those interested in following along.