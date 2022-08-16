You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Officials Urge Residents to Confirm Voting Information

August 16, 2022

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable officials are urging residents to confirm their voting information, as the town has made precinct boundary changes following recent redistricting.

Those who have moved recently to or within Barnstable ,or have changed their mailing address or name, need to contact the Town Clerk’s office, said town officials.

Residents have until August 27th, the last day to register to vote in the September 6 State Primary Election and the Barnstable Special Elections in precinct 3 and 5.

Any person who is currently registered to vote does not have to re-register.

Town officials said residents can verify their addresses for voting at wheredoivotema.com.

