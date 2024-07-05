Barnstable Releases Schedule For Free Outdoor Concert Series

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable is inviting residents and visitors to enjoy the HyArts Cultural District this Summer as it releases the schedule of its Free Summer Outdoor Concert Series, to be held at Hyannis’s Aselton Park on Tuesdays and Fridays in July and August from 6 to 7:30 pm.

The performance slate begins this upcoming Tuesday, July 9, 2024, when the Kathleen Healy Band takes the stage to perform its brand of classic rock.

The Town also spotlighted its Shakespeare Under the Stars series at the Hyannis Village Green, with performances set for July 23, July 30, and August 6.

The Hyannis HyArts Artist Shanties are open for the 2024 season, with over 85 artists participating in presenting their works at a plethora of seaside studios, open from 11 am to 6 pm or later until September.

Other events include Zumba, Tai Chi, Beer & Wine tours, a variety of musical performances.