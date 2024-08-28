WATCH: Barnstable Second Summer Fireworks and More Return for Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day will celebrate the unofficial close of the summer season on Cape with many towns gearing up for “second summer,” including Barnstable.

The Town’s Amy Harwood and Amplify POC’s Sunny Fellman join Grady Culhane to talk about the upcoming weekend’s events, from Movement Arts performances, to fireworks and other families events.

The latest town events can also be found on the MyBarnstable App available on iTunes and the Google Play store. It will also inform individuals about any rain dates.

Events happening on town properties:

https://townofbarnstable.us/departments/specialevents/calendar.asp

Events happening all over Cape Cod:

https://artsbarnstable.com/events/

Facebook Event Pages:

Amplify POC Festival: https://www.facebook.com/events/1216339882831417

Movement Arts Cape Cod: https://www.facebook.com/events/1038997261109190

Town o Barnstable Fireworks: https://www.facebook.com/events/1055789815997588