Barnstable Sheriff’s Office Offering Public Safety Youth Education Program

January 14, 2025

HYANNIS – Applications are being accepted until January 24th for a new Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office educational program.

The Public Safety Explorer Program is for students ages 10 to 14 who may be interested in entering the field.

There will be tours of the Barnstable police and Hyannis fire stations, as well as the Barnstable County Courthouse.

The five-day sessions will be held during the winter and spring public school breaks. The first is from February 17th to the 21st at the Hyannis Youth and Community Center.

Barnstable Sheriff Donna Buckley says they want to show the youth of Cape Cod that there are many pathways to become leaders in the public safety field.

To apply, visit the Barnstable Sheriff’s website.

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


