Barnstable State Rep, Town Council Take Action Against Dowses Beach Cables

OSTERVILLE – Opposition is mounting against a proposal to land offshore wind transmission energy cables on Dowses Beach in Barnstable. The plan is part of New England Wind 2 from Avangrid Renewables.

State Representative Kip Diggs says he successfully advocated for legislation that effectively halts the cable landing at the beach.

Diggs’ office says an amendment in a climate bill moving through the state legislature requires the Department of Energy Resources to conduct a comprehensive study of all potential landing sites on Cape Cod.

He says this will prevent any single community on the Cape from shouldering the burden alone.

“This is what Barnstable has been asking for, and I’m proud to deliver,” said Diggs.

Meanwhile, the Barnstable Town Council passed a non-binding vote of 7-to-5 against the Dowses Beach proposal at their meeting last week.

New England Wind was previously known as Commonwealth Wind.