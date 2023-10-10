You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable To Perform Soil Borings Along Town Roads

Barnstable To Perform Soil Borings Along Town Roads

October 10, 2023

BARNSTABLE – Beginning on Wednesday, October 11, a contractor for the Town of Barnstable Department of Public Works is scheduled to collect soil borings along town roads such as Falmouth Road, Osterville-West Barnstable Road, Bumps River Road, Oldham Road, and Old East Osterville Road as part of preparations for the Route 28 West Sewer Expansion Project.

Work is slated to take place between 8 am and 4 pm, with local traffic reduced to a single alternating lane and traffic control on site to guide traffic.

Sewer expansion on Route 28 is part of Phase 1 of the Town’s Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan, a town-wide, evidence-based effort to protect the Town’s ponds, coast, and drinking water from harmful wastewater pollution.

Residents and commuters are advised to slow down, use caution, and heed posted signage and traffic guidance when moving through the construction area.

To learn more about the Town’s Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan, click here.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter
About CapeCod.com NewsCenter

The award-winning CapeCod.com NewsCenter provides the Cape Cod community with a constant, credible source for local news. We are on the job seven days a week.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 