Barnstable To Perform Soil Borings Along Town Roads

BARNSTABLE – Beginning on Wednesday, October 11, a contractor for the Town of Barnstable Department of Public Works is scheduled to collect soil borings along town roads such as Falmouth Road, Osterville-West Barnstable Road, Bumps River Road, Oldham Road, and Old East Osterville Road as part of preparations for the Route 28 West Sewer Expansion Project.

Work is slated to take place between 8 am and 4 pm, with local traffic reduced to a single alternating lane and traffic control on site to guide traffic.

Sewer expansion on Route 28 is part of Phase 1 of the Town’s Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan, a town-wide, evidence-based effort to protect the Town’s ponds, coast, and drinking water from harmful wastewater pollution.

Residents and commuters are advised to slow down, use caution, and heed posted signage and traffic guidance when moving through the construction area.

To learn more about the Town’s Comprehensive Wastewater Management Plan, click here.