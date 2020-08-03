Barnstable Town Manger Urges Community to Follow COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

HYANNIS – Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells has urged residents and visitors to continue to follow COVID-19 health and safety guidelines during the ongoing summer season.

“I think in general we’re seeing them recognize requirements such as stay at home orders for quarantining if they’re not from a New England state or New York or New Jersey. In Massachusetts, that’s required,” said Ells.

“They come from all over the country to Cape Cod during the summer, so we certainly don’t want to see the spread of this virus as a result of people not adhering to the orders that our governor is giving.”

Ells urged the community to be patient despite the “long duration situation” that is the pandemic.

He requested that people take personal responsibility and abstain from activities that they do not feel comfortable with.

Ells also said that the town will continue to follow the guidelines set by Governor Charlie Baker and asked that residents and visitors avoid confrontation with town officials about the safety policies.

“Arguing with us about it will not result in us changing that position. Please work with us. We are reasonable and we appreciate your continued to support,” said Ells.

Baker recently issued new restrictions for those travelling from outside the Commonwealth.

The restrictions require visitors and returning residents to fill out a form at mass.gov as well as quarantine for 14 days, with some exemptions.