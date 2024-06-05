Barnstable Updates Housing Plan, Cape Cod Commission Releases New Strategy

HYANNIS – The Town of Barnstable has released an updated draft of the Housing Production Plan for public review.

The plan, last updated in 2016, aims to increase the number of affordable housing units in the community and increase attainability.

It will need to be ratified by the Town Council.

A link to the plan is available on the Town of Barnstable website. Comments are due by June 14th.

Meanwhile, the Cape Cod Commission has released a new Regional Housing Strategy which recommends creating a regional land trust and housing land bank.

The commission has published housing profiles for Barnstable County and each town at CapeCodCommission.org.