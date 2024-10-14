You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Barnstable Village To Host Vaccine Clinic

Barnstable Village To Host Vaccine Clinic

October 14, 2024

BARNSTABLE – The Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment is hosting a COVID-19/flu clinic on Monday, October 21, 2024, in the Harborview Conference Room at 3195 Main Street in Barnstable Village from 9 am to 2 pm.

Administered by the Department’s Public Health Nursing Division, the clinic will be distributing updated Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines, as well as the updated trivalent flu vaccine.

Online pre-registration is required, and health experts recommend that individuals and their families get vaccinated before the end of October to protect themselves for what is anticipated to be an active season for acute respiratory illnesses.

To register, click here.

